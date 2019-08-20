UrduPoint.com
French Police Detain Radicals For Plotting To Torch Hotel During G7 Summit

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 06:50 PM

French police have detained four men and a woman for plotting to set fire to a hotel in the country's southwest that will host gendarmes during the G7 summit, local media said Tuesday

The suspected far-left radicals were detained in two separate operations on Monday in Cap-Breton in the southwestern Landes department and in Tours further north, according to BFMTV.

The G7 summit will take place in the seaside resort of Biarritz from August 24-26. Security will be enforced by 10,000 gendarmes and police officers.

The suspects, aged 24 to 45, were reported to have discussed "burning the hotel" on social media. They are now in custody on charges of criminal conspiracy to commit an offense and damage property.

