French Police Detain Scores Of Protesters In Marseille - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2023 | 03:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) A total of 80 people have been detained in Marseille amid the mass unrest in France, BFM tv reports citing law enforcement sources.

Crowds of protesters attacked passing cars and looted shops in Marseille on Friday, according to BFM TV footage.

Meanwhile in Lyon, protesters clashed with police in the city center on Friday; over 20 people were detained. In Marseille, 80 people were detained on Friday, BFM TV said.

On Friday, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights urged the French government to "seriously address the deep problems of racism and discrimination in law enforcement" after a 17-year-old was killed by police in France.

Nahel M. was shot dead in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday morning after he refused to comply with police orders during a traffic stop. The officer who pulled the trigger on the teenager has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in custody.

The fatal police shooting sparked riots across the country. Violent protesters have clashed with police and set fire to public buildings and vehicles. Hundreds of protesters have been detained.

