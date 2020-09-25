French Police Detain Suspect in Attack Near Former Charlie Hebdo Office in Paris - Reports

The police forces have detained a suspected attacker who wounded four people not far from the former editorial office of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The police forces have detained a suspected attacker who wounded four people not far from the former editorial office of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Friday.

The ambush took place earlier in the day in the 11th district of Paris.

The attacker stabbed four people, leaving two of them gravely injured.

Initially, the security forces deployed to the area were looking for two suspects, but then arrested a man who corresponded to the description of the attacker given by victims and witnesses.

According to media reports, French President Emmanuel Macron is closely following updates on the attack.