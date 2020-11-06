French Police Detain Three New Suspected Accomplices in Teacher Murder Case

French security troops have detained three more individuals suspected of links to the brutal killing of French school teacher in mid-October as the probe into the terrorist attack continues, Le Parisien newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) French security troops have detained three more individuals suspected of links to the brutal killing of French school teacher in mid-October as the probe into the terrorist attack continues, Le Parisien newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources.

History teacher Samuel Paty was murdered by beheading on October 16 in Paris outskirts at hands of a 18-year-old Chechen radical. The attack occurred after the teacher showed religious caricatures depicting Islamic prophet Muhammad to his students as part of freedom of speech discussion, prompting outrage among their Muslim parents.

The attacker was shot dead by police the same day he committed the murder.

Three suspects were detained on Tuesday morning by police officers of the DGSI national security agency in different parts of France, according to the media outlet's sources. They are suspected of exchanging messages with the terrorist on social networks. The individuals are to be questioned by investigators on Friday, the newspaper added.

Up to seven people have already been charged with complicity in the terrorist act through their participation in an online "fatwa" campaign targeting Paty for use of cartoons on Muhammad during his classes.�