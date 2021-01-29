French Police Detain Two New Suspects in Ukrainian Teen Beating Case - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) French law enforcement has placed two more minors in police custody suspected of participation in the violent beating of a Ukrainian teenager in Paris earlier this month, the BFMTV news outlet reported, citing a judicial source.

The incident took place on January 15 in Paris, when some 10 people armed with bars attacked a group of teenagers coming from school. According to video surveillance, the perpetrators severely beat 15-yar-old Yuriy, a teen of Ukrainian origin, who was unable to escape.

The victim was hospitalized and put in an induced coma. At the moment, his life is not in danger, but the teenager remains in serious condition.

The source explained that the detained minors are suspected of attempted murder, criminal association to commit a crime, and theft in reunion and with violence, the same allegations are applied to the other 10 suspects in the case, which were detained on Thursday.

The investigators do not rule out that the attack might be linked to street gang fights, the source added.