French Police Discover 11 Migrants Smuggled in Truck From Italy - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) French police have found 11 migrants in a truck that came from Italy, the France Info broadcaster reported on Monday.

According to the media outlet, the illegal passengers were discovered in the department of Var in the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region of southeastern France.

The migrants, who were reportedly from Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan, felt unwell due to poor transportation conditions, the channel added.

Meanwhile, according to Le Figaro newspaper, none of the migrants needed hospitalization.

French police continue to investigate how the men ended up in the truck.