French Police Dismantle Drug Camp in Northeast Paris

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The Paris police department exposed on Thursday a drug den for trafficking and consumption in the 19th district in the northeast of the capital and increased security in the neighborhood, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday.

Following two vast evacuations of immigrant settlements in Paris' areas of Porte de la Chapelle earlier in August and Porte d'Aubervilliers in January, many drug addicts regrouped around the Rosa Parks SNCF tunnel in the northeast of the capital, raising consistent safety concerns from the locals.

"In accordance with my instructions, the @prefpolice [Paris Police Prefecture] this morning proceeded with the evacuation of an illegal camp set up under the Rosa Parks tunnel in the 19th arrondissement of Paris.

Thanks to our police forces mobilized to restore the peace and security of residents," Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

The Paris police department also noted that it would mobilize law enforcement officers and surveillance to the area in order to keep the order and prevent the reconstruction of the camp.

About 86 people were reportedly removed from the camp, many of whom were left without a housing solution. Access to the Rosa Parks station tunnel will be blocked from both sides to prevent the homeless from returning to the area.