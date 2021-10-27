French Police Disperse Gas Price Rally of Yellow Vests in Southeast - Reports

The French police have dispersed around 60 people from the Yellow Vests movement who blocked an oil depot in the Var department as part of a protest against rising energy prices and the use of health passes, French media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The French police have dispersed around 60 people from the Yellow Vests movement who blocked an oil depot in the Var department as part of a protest against rising energy prices and the use of health passes, French media reported on Wednesday.

Hooded and masked demonstrators in black clothing gathered at the Puget-sur-Argens oil depot at night, blocking and barricading the site for a rally against rising energy prices and COVID-19 health passes, the France Bleu broadcaster reported.

Trucks were unable to leave the depot to deliver fuel supplies across the Cote-d'Azur region, including the Nice airport, until the police intervened to disperse the protesters around noon (10:00 GMT), the broadcaster said.

The report did not mention any arrests.

The French government extended the use of health passes for accessing public spaces in mid-October, warning that the health emergency might have to be kept in place until July 2022.

Over the past few month, Europe has been struggled with a spike in gas prices, driven by rising energy demand amid global economic recovery and limited supply. Earlier this month, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said that gas prices in France will be frozen throughout next year and citizens earning less than 2,000 Euros ($2,320) per month will receive assistance for utility bills.