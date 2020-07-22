UrduPoint.com
French Police Find No Traces Of Arson In Nantes Cathedral - Interior Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Tuesday that there were no traces of arson found in the Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul of Nantes and that the blaze might have erupted accidentally.

The Saturday fire completely destroyed a 400-year-old organ at the cathedral, but the building itself remains intact and is not at risk of collapsing.

"At the moment, there is nothing that would indicate criminal actions," Darmanin said, speaking at the National Assembly.

The minister noted that the investigation was still underway.

"The man who was detained [as part of the investigation] was released ... This [fire] may have an accidental origin," Darmanin added.

Police released a 39-year-old migrant who worked as a volunteer at the cathedral on Monday. He was in charge of locking the building.

