French Police Fire Tear Gas as Situation at Anti-Security Law Protests in Paris Escalates

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) The situation at protests against the new security legislation in the French capital is gradually escalating as protesters throw rocks and fire crackers at police officers, who in turn respond by firing tear gas, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

For the second Saturday on end, the French take to the streets in Paris and other cities against the new draft law criminalizing the display of images of law enforcement officers.

The rally began in the Porte des Lilas eastern outskirt of Paris and moved toward the central Place de la Republique square. Among the attendees was a group of people in black attire who initiated clashes with the police at last week's protest.

Significantly more law enforcement officers are deployed to oversee the rally this week.

Around 3 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT), the rally grew violent as protesters began throwing rocks and fire crackers at officers. Police responded by firing tear gas.

Protests last Saturday grew into massive unrest and resulted in multiple arrests.

The controversial legislation was passed at the French parliament's lower house on November 24, immediately sparking a broad public decry, especially among journalists. The bill's Article 24 entails one year imprisonment and a fine of 45,000 Euros ($54,000) in punishment for the distribution of images and video containing identifiable personal details of police officers and gendarmes that can potentially lead to their physical and psychological harm.