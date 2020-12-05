UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Police Fire Tear Gas As Situation At Anti-Security Law Protests In Paris Escalates

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 08:31 PM

French Police Fire Tear Gas as Situation at Anti-Security Law Protests in Paris Escalates

The situation at protests against the new security legislation in the French capital is gradually escalating as protesters throw rocks and fire crackers at police officers, who in turn respond by firing tear gas, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) The situation at protests against the new security legislation in the French capital is gradually escalating as protesters throw rocks and fire crackers at police officers, who in turn respond by firing tear gas, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

For the second Saturday on end, the French take to the streets in Paris and other cities against the new draft law criminalizing the display of images of law enforcement officers.

The rally began in the Porte des Lilas eastern outskirt of Paris and moved toward the central Place de la Republique square. Among the attendees was a group of people in black attire who initiated clashes with the police at last week's protest.

Significantly more law enforcement officers are deployed to oversee the rally this week.

Around 3 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT), the rally grew violent as protesters began throwing rocks and fire crackers at officers. Police responded by firing tear gas.

Protests last Saturday grew into massive unrest and resulted in multiple arrests.

The controversial legislation was passed at the French parliament's lower house on November 24, immediately sparking a broad public decry, especially among journalists. The bill's Article 24 entails one year imprisonment and a fine of 45,000 Euros ($54,000) in punishment for the distribution of images and video containing identifiable personal details of police officers and gendarmes that can potentially lead to their physical and psychological harm.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Protest Police Parliament Fine Paris Lead November Gas P

Recent Stories

National Voters Day to be observed on Dec 7

8 seconds ago

Don't burn waste, it causes Smog

12 seconds ago

Chief Minister condoles death of Sher Baz Mazari

16 seconds ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results

6 minutes ago

FBR to address genuine complaints of taxpayers: CC ..

6 minutes ago

DC for expediting operation to remove encroachment ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.