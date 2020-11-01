UrduPoint.com
French Police Free Man Arrested Over Gun Attack On Orthodox Priest In Lyon - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 08:50 PM

French Police Free Man Arrested Over Gun Attack on Orthodox Priest in Lyon - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) A man held over the shooting a Greek Orthodox priest outside a church in Lyon has been freed, the French news agency AFP cited the prosecutor's office as saying Sunday.

The priest, who is a Greek national, was seriously injured on Saturday afternoon by an assailant armed with a sawed-off hunting rifle.

The shooter fled. A suspect was detained later that day.

The prosecutors said there was no evidence that would have implicated the man in the attack. His health condition does not allow the police to hold him in custody, they added.

