French Police Hunt Robbers Of Treasured Provence Church Bells

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 07:08 PM

French police are hunting for robbers who have stolen bronze bells from the steeples of listed Provencal churches in the dead of night over the past month

Residents of Ginasservis and Brue-Auriac as well as the village of Esparron-de-Pallieres (population 350) have been left dumbfounded by the mysterious disappearance of their churches' chimes.

The first to be targeted was Ginasservis, a town of 1,800 souls 80 kilometres northeast of Marseille, where two bronze bells weighing between 50 and 80 kilogrammes each, one dating from 1737 and the other from 1867, were stolen from two different churches on July 21.

The robbers had to cross a graveyard to reach one of the chapels, Le Parisien newspaper reported Wednesday.

In the process of taking down the bells they damaged the roof of the church.

On August 10, they struck again, this time 25 kilometres away in Brue-Auriac, where they made off with a bell from a 12th-century Romanesque church weighing 85 kilos.

"The chapel is outside the centre of the village, which is probably whyit was targeted," the town's mayor, Andre Rousselet, told AFP.

