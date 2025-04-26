French police hunt suspected killer of Muslim worshipper inside mosque

Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) French police were on Saturday hunting a man suspected of killing a Muslim worshipper inside a mosque in the south of the country and then filming the dying victim on a mobile phone and shouting insults at islam.

The worshipper was stabbed dozens of times on Friday morning in the village of La Grand-Combe in the Gard region of southern France. His killer was still at large on Saturday, regional prosecutor Abdelkrim Grini told AFP.

Investigators are now treating the killing as a possible Islamophobic crime. The footage taken by the killer showed him insulting "Allah", the Arabic term for God, just after he carried out the attack.

The alleged perpetrator sent the video he had filmed with his phone, showing the victim writhing in agony, to another person, who then shared it on a social media platform before deleting it.

The killing itself was not shown on the images posted on social media but was filmed by security cameras inside the mosque. In his own footage the killer notices these cameras and is heard saying: "I am going to be arrested -- that's for sure".

According to another source, who also asked not to be named, the suspected perpetrator, while not apprehended, has been identified as a French citizen of Bosnian origin who is not a Muslim.

"The individual is being actively sought. This is a matter that is being taken very seriously," said the prosecutor Grini.

"All possibilities were being considered, including that of an act with an Islamophobic dimension," he said.

He confirmed that the French anti-terror prosecutors office was considering whether to take over the case.

- 'Barbaric violence' -

The victim and the attacker were alone inside the mosque at the time of the incident.

After initially praying alongside the man, the attacker then stabbed the victim up to 50 times before fleeing the scene.

The body of the victim was only discovered later in the morning when other worshippers arrived at the mosque for Friday prayers.

According to prosecutor Grini, the victim, aged between 23 and 24 years old, was a regular worshipper at the mosque. The killer had never been seen there before.

According to several people AFP spoke to at the scene on Friday, the victim was a young man who arrived from Mali a few years ago and was "very well-known" in the village, where he was highly regarded.

A former mining centre are about 10 kilometres (six miles) from the town of Ales, La Grand-Combe suffers one of the highest unemployment rates in France after the end of coal mining.

On Friday, Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau described the murder as "appalling", expressing his "support for the victim's family and solidarity with the Muslim community affected by this barbaric violence in their place of worship on the day of prayer."

