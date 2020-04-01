UrduPoint.com
French Police Issue 359,000 Fines Over Coronavirus Lockdown Violations - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 05:20 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) French police have handed out 359,000 fines to people found in breach of home confinement rules during the two weeks of a lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of the new coronavirus, the interior minister said Wednesday.

"We are talking about 5.8 million checks and 359,000 notifications issued in the first 15 days... Our aim is not to hand out fines, our aim is to make sure that people stay at home in order to protect them," Christophe Castaner told the LCI news channel.

Fines for violating the stay at home order range from 135 Euros ($148) to 3,750 euros ($4,105) for repeat violations registered within a month.

France went into quarantine on March 17, with people only allowed to make essential trips, to stem the outbreak, which has killed 3,523 people and infected 52,128 in the country as of Monday.

The lockdown will last until at least April 15, although 93 percent of the French believe the ban on non-essential travel will be extended past that date, according to an Elabe poll published on Wednesday.

The survey found that the number of those concerned by the epidemic remained at 87 percent as the country entered the second week of the lockdown, but the number of those "very concerned" rose 6 points to 37 percent, mostly among those aged 65 and over.

