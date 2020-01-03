French Police Kill Knifeman After 4 People Stabbed in Paris Park - Reports

A man stabbed four people in a park in the French suburb of Villejuif on Friday before being gunned down by police, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) A man stabbed four people in a park in the French suburb of Villejuif on Friday before being gunned down by police, media said.

"Park Hauts de Bruyrres in Villejuif. An operation by law enforcement forces is underway. Avoid the area," Paris police tweeted.

It took at least three shots to take down the knife attacker, according to sources cited by the BFMTV broadcaster. The condition of the four victims is unknown.