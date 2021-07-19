UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Police Kill Suspect Over Teen Beheading

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 10:03 PM

French police kill suspect over teen beheading

Police have shot dead a man suspected of beheading a 13-year-old boy and mutilating his body in southern France, a prosecutor said Monday

Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Police have shot dead a man suspected of beheading a 13-year-old boy and mutilating his body in southern France, a prosecutor said Monday.

Police made the grisly discovery of a body and severed head Sunday evening in an apartment in the town of Tarascon rented by a 32-year-old man with a psychiatric disorder, local public prosecutor Laurent Gumbau told AFP.

Gumbau said that an investigation into the disappearance of a boy from a care home in the city of Marseille, 100 kilometres (60 miles) to the east, had led police to the address in Tarascon.

"The body found may be that of the minor," he said, adding that strips of flesh had been ripped from a shoulder, fuelling suspicions of cannibalism.

Gumbau said that it was "impossible at the current time to confirm the hypothesis of anthropophagy (cannibalism)".

The man, who had previous convictions for acts of violence, fled the apartment over the rooftops, according to neighbours.

The police eventually located him at another location in Tarascon three hours later and shot him dead, the prosecutor said.

He added that the suspect did not appear to have been armed at the time of his death and that he had not been formally identified as the killer of the person whose body was found in the apartment.

A police oversight body is investigating the circumstances of his killing and an autopsy has been ordered on both bodies.

Related Topics

Dead Police France Marseille Man May Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE lea ..

5 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings t ..

5 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings t ..

5 minutes ago

Ramiz Raja dislikes Pakistan’s tactics against E ..

8 minutes ago

PM congratulates new Nepalese counterpart on winni ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan welcomes issuance of Doha's joint stateme ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.