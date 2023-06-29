Open Menu

French Police Officer Charged With Intentional Homicide After Killing Teenager

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) A police officer who shot dead a 17-year-old teenager during a traffic stop in the Paris suburb of Nanterre has officially been charged with intentional homicide, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Thursday, citing a statement by the Nanterre prosecutor's office.

A 38-year old officer was placed in pre-trial detention, with a criminal case of intentional homicide opened against him, the report said.

"Investigators concluded that the legal conditions for the usage of firearms had not been observed," the Nanterre prosecutor said at a press conference.

The autopsy showed that the teenager had died from a single shot by the officer, the prosecutor stated, adding that no drugs or other illegal substances had been detected during the search of his car.

The teenager was shot in Nanterre on Tuesday morning after he refused to comply with police instructions. news media reported that the boy was driving a rental car and broke several traffic rules. The incident sparked mass demonstrations across France, with at least 150 protesters detained by police as of Thursday.

