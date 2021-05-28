French Police Officer In Critical Condition After Knife Attack - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 04:30 PM
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) A French police officer who got injured during a knife attack on Friday is in critical condition, the Local France news agency reported.
An unknown person attacked a female police officer with a knife in the French town of La Chapelle-sur-Erdre, located not far from Nantes, on Friday morning. The incident reportedly happened at the police station.