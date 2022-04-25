French Police Open Fire at Vehicle That Failed to Stop for Check; 2 People Dead - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2022 | 04:20 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) French police opened fire at a vehicle in central Paris that did not follow an order to stop for a law enforcement check; two people were killed as a result, the Actu17 news portal reports.

The incident occurred late on Sunday night, around midnight, at a traffic control point in the Pont Neuf area.

The driver of the vehicle did not follow an order to stop, directing the car at the police instead. One of the officers opened fire from a rifle to protect himself.

The driver and the front passenger were hit by the shots and died. A second passenger who was seated in the back was injured in the arm and taken to a hospital.

