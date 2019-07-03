UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Police Raid Renault HQ Over Ghosn Wedding Probe

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:56 PM

French police raid Renault HQ over Ghosn wedding probe

French police on Wednesday raided the headquarters of Renault while probing a lavish wedding party thrown by ex-CEO Carlos Ghosn at Versailles Palace, the French carmaker and legal sources said

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :French police on Wednesday raided the headquarters of Renault while probing a lavish wedding party thrown by ex-CEO Carlos Ghosn at Versailles Palace, the French carmaker and legal sources said.

Officers in charge of investigating corruption and financial crimes searched Renault's headquarters in the western Paris suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt, a source close to the investigation said.

A Renault spokesman confirmed the search was under way and said the company was "fully cooperating with the authorities".

Ghosn, the big-spending former chief of both Renault and its Japanese partner Nissan who is awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, hired the entire Palace of Versailles when he got married in October 2016.

He is suspected of wrongly obtaining use of the sumptuous home of 17th century "Sun King" Louis XIV in exchange for a sponsorship deal between the state-owned palace and Renault.

Versailles waived the usual 50,000-euro rental fee for the Marie Antoinette-themed wedding in what could amount to misuse of company resources, as well as tax evasion, if the benefit was not declared to French authorities.

Ghosn's lawyer Jean-Yves Le Borgne, told AFP in February that the businessman "thought it was free" because he was never billed by Versailles and was ready to pay the money back.

In June, police searched Ghosn's home outside Paris for evidence in the probe.

The 65-year-old former auto titan was arrested in Japan in November as he stepped off his private jet at Tokyo airport.

He was kept behind bars for over 100 days before being granted bail and sacked from all his management roles.

Ghosn is accused of under-reporting millions of Dollars in income at Nissan and of of using company funds for personal expenses -- charges he denies.

His dramatic downfall stunned the business world and laid bare tensions in the alliance between Renault, Nissan and their smaller Japanese partner Mitsubishi.

Related Topics

Corruption Century World Police Exchange Business Company Marriage Married Versailles Paris Tokyo Alliance Japan Money February June October November 2016 All From Nissan Mitsubishi Renault Million Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s semi-final qualification hangs in bal ..

8 minutes ago

FBR confiscates Chaudhry Tanvir’s benami propert ..

17 minutes ago

Russia's top-secret deadly sub fire: what we know

3 minutes ago

Man dies after alleged custody abuse in Myanmar's ..

3 minutes ago

Rail transit systems operational in 37 Chinese cit ..

3 minutes ago

Italian social democrat elected new European Parli ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.