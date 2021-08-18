UrduPoint.com

French Police Retrieve 5 Bodies From Lake In Southeast - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 08:37 PM

French Police Retrieve 5 Bodies From Lake in Southeast - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Police in the French department of Saint Raphael have found five bodies of young people in a lake in Dramont, a popular Mediterranean resort location, media reported on Wednesday.

The maritime police divers retrieved the bodies from a drowned white Seat Ibiza car, according to the Nice Matin newspaper.

The victims are said to be in their twenties and have yet to be identified, the BFMTV broadcaster reported.

The search operation in the lake began after the police were alerted by relatives of four young men and a woman aged from 19-20, who went missing overnight Tuesday.

