French Police Say Detain Armed Man Holding Wife, 5 Children Hostage

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 02:26 PM

The hostage situation in France's Troyes has ended after police arrested the armed man who was holding his pregnant wife and five children captive, police said Wednesday

The man, believed to be suffering from mental health issues, took the family hostage on Tuesday afternoon and shot at police when they arrived to cordon off the area, according to French broadcaster BFMTV.

The man, believed to be suffering from mental health issues, took the family hostage on Tuesday afternoon and shot at police when they arrived to cordon off the area, according to French broadcaster BFMTV.

"[END OF POLICE OPERATION] RAID detained an armed individual in an operation. Nobody hurt. National police services and emergency services are still on the scene" the Police Nationale tweeted.

The neighborhood was on lock down for over 16 hours as negotiations went on, after which RAID, a special police unit, embarked on the successful operation.

