UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Police Seek British Hiker Missing In Mountains

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 10:21 PM

French police seek British hiker missing in mountains

Police issued an appeal Monday for help in their search for a 37-year-old British woman who has been missing for over a week after going hiking in the French Pyrenees

Toulouse, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Police issued an appeal Monday for help in their search for a 37-year-old British woman who has been missing for over a week after going hiking in the French Pyrenees.

Esther Dingley has not been heard from since sending a WhatsApp message on November 22, having driven to the Spanish side of the mountains before French authorities imposed a second coronavirus lockdown at the end of October.

Dingley planned a hike around the Salvaguardia peak, spending one night at a refuge on the French side, according to Pierre Guillard of France's PGHM mountain police patrol.

Her boyfriend Dan Colegate, who had remained in France, alerted the Spanish authorities last Wednesday after several days with no news.

Police on both sides of the border began extensive searches with help from a helicopter, but Guillard said they had not seen any sign of Dingley or her yellow tent.

He added that chances of finding her alive were low given the cold at the altitude -- Salvaguardia reaches 2,738 metres (8,983 feet).

Dingley and Colegate have been travelling by camper van throughout Europe for the past six years, according to a BBC profile of the couple published a week ago.

Colegate told the BBC he was currently house-sitting at a vineyard in Gascony, France, while Dingley had taken the camper van.

"We realised that during the coronavirus we had not been apart from each other for a year so decided to each just do our own thing for a bit," he said.

Related Topics

Police Europe France Van Pierre October November Border Women From WhatsApp Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Third bear killed in Pyrenees this year

14 seconds ago

First body pulled from Zimbabwe gold mine disaster ..

17 seconds ago

WHO Calls 1st Drop in Daily COVID-19 Cases Since S ..

3 minutes ago

Man dies in Quetta bike-vehicle collision

3 minutes ago

Eastbay Expressway to be completed next year

3 minutes ago

Indian Prime Minister Discusses Development of COV ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.