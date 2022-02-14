UrduPoint.com

French Police Shoot Dead Knife-wielding Man At Paris Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2022 | 01:56 PM

French police shot dead a man who lunged at them early on Monday with a long-blade knife at Paris's Gare du Nord train station, police sources said

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :French police shot dead a man who lunged at them early on Monday with a long-blade knife at Paris's Gare du Nord train station, police sources said.

The man attacked two police officers on patrol at the busy station, the terminus for trains from London, with a 30-centimetre (12-inch) knife with ACAB (All Cops Are Bastards) written on the blade, said a police source, who asked not be named.

