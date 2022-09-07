UrduPoint.com

French Police Shoot Dead Stolen Car Driver In Nice: Source

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 11:20 PM

French police shoot dead stolen car driver in Nice: source

Police in the Mediterranean resort of Nice on Wednesday shot dead the driver of a stolen vehicle who refused to obey an order to stop, a police source said

An officer used a service weapon to fire a single shot at the driver, the source, who asked not to be named, told AFP, confirming a report by BFMTV.

A passenger in the vehicle was detained.

The incident comes after a woman aged 22 was killed and a man, 26, wounded when police opened fire while making an arrest during an anti-drugs operation overnight Tuesday to Wednesday in the western city of Rennes.

While the government strongly defends the conduct of French police in the context of an anti-terror alert following a spate of attacks since 2015, there have been questions over their readiness to shoot.

In Paris, a police officer shot and seriously wounded a man who threatened him with a broken bottle overnight Tuesday-Wednesday in near the Eiffel Tower, a police source said.

The officer was placed in police custody while an investigation has been opened into attempted homicide by a person holding public authority.

"The police officer was the subject of an extremely brutal and violent attack to which he reacted with professionalism and sang-froid," the officer's lawyer Laurent-Franck Lienard told AFP.

Police officers in August shot and killed a homeless man who brandished a knife at the Charles de Gaulle airport outside Paris.

And in July, a French policeman was charged with involuntary manslaughter after shooting dead a driver who sought to evade police in an incident on a Paris bridge.

That decision by judges to press charges was slammed as "unacceptable" by the right-leaning Alliance police officers' union, emphasising the right to "legitimate defence".

