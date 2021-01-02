UrduPoint.com
French Police Shut Down Illegal NYE Rave In Brittany After 2,500 People Attend Event

Sat 02nd January 2021 | 05:30 PM

French Police Shut Down Illegal NYE Rave in Brittany After 2,500 People Attend Event

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) An illegal warehouse rave in the French northwestern region of Brittany, which was attended by some 2,500 people on the New Year's Eve amid the coronavirus-related curfew, has been shut down by the police, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Saturday.

On Friday, the BFMTV broadcaster reported that the party had been organized at a hangar in the Lieuron commune. Three French gendarmes were injured while trying to disperse a crowd of 2,500 people, some of whom set a gendarmery car on fire.

Darmanin wrote on Twitter that at 10.00 p.m. (21:00 GMT) on Friday, the police blocked the entrance to the party and issued fines to revelers found leaving.

In total, the authorities fined more than 1,200 people. The minister vowed that the event's organizers would be identified and brought to justice.

Darmanin added that the police had seized the truck and sound equipment used at the "illegal rave party." According to the prefecture of Brittany and the department of Ille-et-Vilaine, law enforcement officers detained five people.

Last week, French Health Minister Olivier Veran urged the citizens to not celebrate New Year due to coronavirus-related risks.

France introduced lockdown to halt the spread of another wave of COVID-19 on October 30. On December 15, the measure was replaced by a curfew that lasts from 8 p. m. to 6 a. m. local time.

