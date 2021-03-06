French Police to Probe Two Minors, One Adult in Lyon Urban Violence, Unrest Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) General Inspectorate of the French National Police (IGPN) has been entrusted to probe three suspects in the case of recent violent clashes after a 13-year-old teen became the victim of a serious scooter accident in the city of Lyon, media reported, citing the local prosecutor's office.

The unrest broke on Thursday evening, a day after a scooter crash on the city streets, as a result of which a teenager, who was riding a vehicle without a protective helmet and fell, was hospitalized in serious condition. The investigation was opened to determine the cause of the accident, as the area's youth claim that the crash occurred due to a police car, which was chasing the scooter, an accusation the local police department denies.

The conflict reportedly led to clashes between the police and the residents, and triggered urban violence, with the degradation of the properties. In particular, six vehicles were set ablaze during the unrest.

According to the prosecutor's office, cited by the Franceinfo broadcaster, out of 12 people detained in the clashes, 9 were released from custody, and 3 others, including two minors of 14 and 16 years, and an adult, will be referred to a court on Saturday. They are accused of possession of a mortar fireworks display, acts of violence with a weapon on a person holding public authority, and participation in an armed attack with an intent to commit violence, respectively.