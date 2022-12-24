UrduPoint.com

French Police Use Tear Gas As Clashes Erupt At New Kurdish Rally In Paris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Clashes erupted at a new thousands-strong Kurdish rally in Paris, prompting the police to fire tear gas, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) Clashes erupted at a new thousands-strong Kurdish rally in Paris, prompting the police to fire tear gas, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The rally started at the Place de la Republique in a second day of protest against what Paris Kurds consider as a Turkish-sponsored shooting attack against the community.

It started peacefully but escalated into assaults of cars and altercations among participants themselves, the Sputnik correspondent said.

The shooting took place on Friday near a Kurdish cultural center, leaving three Kurdish activists killed. The 69-year-old French shooter was detained and confessed that he had attacked the Kurdish community out of racial hatred. The French prosecutor's office launched a probe into intentional murder.

The incident prompted dozens of Paris-based Kurds to take to the streets on Friday. The rally escalated into clashes and left 12 police officers injured.

