French Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse 'Freedom Convoy' COVID-19 Protest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The rally of French motorists who took up the Canadian protest movement of "Freedom Convoy" against COVID-19 restrictions has reached the Champs-Elysees area in Paris, prompting the law enforcement to use tear gas, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

Motorists, who flocked to Paris from across the country, drove to the Arc de Triomphe and Champs-Elysees, honking, chanting slogans and waving flags.

The rally was not authorized by the government, and armored vehicles were dispatched in the city center ahead of it.