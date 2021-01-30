French Police Use Water Cannons, Tear Gas at Anti-Global Security Bill Protests in Paris

Police in Paris have used water cannons and tear gas against protesters, who threw bottles and firecrackers at law enforcement officers during a rally against a security bill that would curb filming of police officers, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) Police in Paris have used water cannons and tear gas against protesters, who threw bottles and firecrackers at law enforcement officers during a rally against a security bill that would curb filming of police officers, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

About 5 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT), aggressive young people who had joined the protest on the Place de la Republique square began to provoke the police by throwing various objects at them. In response, the police used water cannons and tear gas, and started arresting them.