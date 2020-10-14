UrduPoint.com
French Policeman Gravely Wounded After Being Hit By Stolen Car - Interior Minister

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 02:31 PM

French Policeman Gravely Wounded After Being Hit by Stolen Car - Interior Minister

A carjacker rammed his vehicle into a police officer in the Essone department of Ile-de-France, leaving him in grave condition, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) A carjacker rammed his vehicle into a police officer in the Essone department of Ile-de-France, leaving him in grave condition, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Wednesday.

The incident happened in the commune of Savigny-sur-Orge, when a police patrol tried to conduct a check of a car, which was listed as stolen.

The driver hit one of the policemen, who was promptly hospitalized, reportedly with a head trauma and a broken leg.�

"Last night, a police officer was violently struck by a vehicle in Essonne while carrying out a check as part of his work. He is in serious condition. I give him my full support. All means are implemented to find the fugitive perpetrator," Darmanin tweeted.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

