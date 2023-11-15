Open Menu

French Policeman Who Shot Teen Released Under Supervision

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2023 | 06:55 PM

The French police officer who shot dead a teenager at a traffic stop in June has been released from custody but remains under judicial supervision, prosecutors said Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The French police officer who shot dead a teenager at a traffic stop in June has been released from custody but remains under judicial supervision, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The officer fatally wounded Nahel M.

, 17, during a traffic stop in a suburb of Paris, an incident that unleashed riots across France, with massive police deployments unable to stem the protests for several nights.

Investigating magistrates agreed to the latest request by the officer's lawyer for a conditional release, but said he is banned from speaking to witnesses or plaintiffs, going near the scene of the shooting and from carrying a weapon.

The 38-year-old officer, identified only as Florian M., has been charged with murder.

More Stories From World