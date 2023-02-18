French Politician Calls Out Media for Not Criticizing Biden Over Toxic Train Wreck in Ohio

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) Western media have avoided criticism of US President Joe Biden in light of the recent derailment of a train carrying hazardous chemicals in Ohio, French geopolitical expert and politician Francois Asselineau said.

On February 3, a train hauling 20 cars with hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. The derailment led to a subsequent fire and an explosion and toxic substances were released into the atmosphere as a result of the incident. Three days after the derailment, authorities burned vinyl chloride inside five tanker cars, which released hydrogen chloride and phosgene, according to media reports.

"A huge ecological disaster is unfolding after the train explosion in Ohio. It will probably affect the entire northern hemisphere. If it happened in Russia or in China, our media would cover it 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, denouncing the negligence of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Chinese President) Xi Jinping. But it's in the United States, so.

.." Asselineau said on Twitter, ending the phrase with the shushing face emoji.

The derailment forced hundreds of residents in East Palestine to evacuate. Earlier this week, US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said tests indicate the surrounding air and water are safe for residents, however, more tests are conducted daily to ensure public health safety. However, many locals are still on edge about whether they should trust their word, especially after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recommended that residents should continue to drink bottled water.

Residents in the area have told Sputnik of recent health impacts, including headaches, burning skin and irritated eyes, as well as anxiety about long-term health risks such as cancer. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told Sputnik that approximately 3,500 fish have died in waterways near the site of the train derailment.

The Biden administration has said it plans to deploy a team of toxicologists to assess the area.