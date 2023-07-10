French Politician Calls Zelenskyy US Puppet Hazardous for 90% of Other Nations

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The leader of France's euroskeptic Popular Republican Union party, Francois Asselineau, on Monday accused the Ukrainian president of being a US puppet after reports suggesting that Volodymyr Zelenskyy's presence was unwanted at an EU-Latin America summit later this month.

Last Thursday, the Euractiv news website reported that Latin American countries had opposed the participation of Zelenskyy at the summit of the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Brussels in mid-July. The leaders of Latin American countries reportedly removed all mentions of Ukraine in the declaration of the upcoming summit.

"Thirty-three representatives of Latin America have refused to see the puppet of the United States, who poisons the lives of 90% of the planet," Asselineau wrote on Twitter.

The politician added that Zelenskyy had received an invitation from Spain to attend the summit, but his trip was canceled due to the position of Latin American countries.

"Zelenskyy, of course, planned to come and open the champagne at this summit, while he doomed thousands of young Ukrainians to death for the sake of US profits," Asselineau stated.

He said that the countries of Latin America "fought off the EU's attempts to gain their support for Ukraine," which became a "diplomatic slap" for the EU.

Asselineau ran against French President Emmanuel Macron in the 2017 election, gaining 0.92% of the vote and becoming ninth in the first round.