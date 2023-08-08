Open Menu

French Politician Doubts ECOWAS Would Send Troops To Niger

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2023 | 09:18 PM

A military intervention in Niger would be a foolhardy endeavor and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is highly unlikely to act on its threat to do so as there is no unity among their ranks, the leader of France's euroskeptic Popular Republican Union party, Francois Asselineau, told Sputnik on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, French radio broadcaster RFI reported that Nigeria could provide more than half of the 25,000 troops for the invasion of Niger and that the armed forces of Senegal, Benin and Cote d'Ivoire could also participate in the operation. At the same time, Mali and Burkina Faso said they would not tolerate any military intervention in Niger. All these countries are ECOWAS members.

"Entering Niger militarily would be madness. ECOWAS will never do this, despite their threat. There is no unanimity in the group of countries and it could be a bloody failure. A negotiated solution must be found between Africans," Asselineau said.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained President Mohamed Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself interim leader and the president of the caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland.

On July 31, ECOWAS condemned the coup, suspended financial aid to the country, and gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate detained president, or the community would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation.

