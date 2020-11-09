UrduPoint.com
French Politician Melenchon Says Ready To Participate In 2022 Presidential Election

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

French Politician Melenchon Says Ready to Participate in 2022 Presidential Election

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The leader of the left-wing Unbowed France political party, Jean-Luc Melenchon, on Sunday expressed his readiness to put forward his candidacy for the 2022 presidential election.

"I am ready and propose my candidacy for the presidential election of 2022," Melenchon tweeted, adding that he will do so if he collects 150,000 signatures.

The French politician already took part in the presidential races of 2012 and 2017.

More Stories From World

