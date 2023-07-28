Open Menu

French Politician Says Coup In Niger May Be Another Blow To France's Influence In Sahel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 28, 2023 | 08:28 PM

French Politician Says Coup in Niger May Be Another Blow to France's Influence in Sahel

The coup in Niger may deliver another heavy blow to the French influence in Africa's Sahel region, following the recent withdrawal of French troops from Burkina Faso and Mali, Thierry Mariani, a French member of the European parliament, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The coup in Niger may deliver another heavy blow to the French influence in Africa's Sahel region, following the recent withdrawal of French troops from Burkina Faso and Mali, Thierry Mariani, a French member of the European parliament, told Sputnik on Friday.

Relations with Niger are of extreme importance for France, as the western African country is the last stronghold of the French armed forces in the Sahel region, the politician noted.

"So, if the new government in Niger, resulting from the present crisis, adopts the same attitude as Burkina Faso and Mali, which is very possible, it will be another very bad�blow to the French influence in the region. Wait and see," Mariani said.

The uranium ore supplies from Niger play an even more important role, as France, together with other European countries, need them for their nuclear energy facilities and military projects, the politician added.

France and the United States have still not slapped any sanctions on Russian enriched uranium and continue to buy it, he said. Canada, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan could become alternative sources of uranium for the Western market, but the latter two are "friends of Russia," Mariani noted.

On Wednesday, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown the president, Mohamed Bazoum, closed borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice." It came hours after the presidential guard detained the president at his residence and sealed off access to public offices in Niamey.

France withdrew troops from Mali last year and from Burkina Faso earlier this year, following coups in both countries, where the French military was deployed to help combat Islamist militant groups.

Related Topics

Africa Russia Parliament Canada Nuclear France Mali Niamey Buy Same Uzbekistan Burkina Faso Tajikistan United States Niger May Market TV From Government

Recent Stories

Shell, PipeChina Sign Contract on Lease of LNG Ter ..

Shell, PipeChina Sign Contract on Lease of LNG Terminals

1 minute ago
 Yen swings after Bank of Japan policy tweak

Yen swings after Bank of Japan policy tweak

1 minute ago
 Sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) reminds Muslims to ..

Sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) reminds Muslims to stand against tyranny: Prime M ..

3 minutes ago
 Pope Francis Says Stands With Italy, Greece as Ext ..

Pope Francis Says Stands With Italy, Greece as Extreme Weather Plagues Europe

3 minutes ago
 UN Says Nigerien President in His Home, All UN Sta ..

UN Says Nigerien President in His Home, All UN Staff Accounted for

3 minutes ago
 Philosophy of Imam Hussain a beacon of hope for us ..

Philosophy of Imam Hussain a beacon of hope for us: Asif Ali Zardari

3 minutes ago
UN Confirms Humanitarian Aid, Peace Program Contin ..

UN Confirms Humanitarian Aid, Peace Program Continues in Niger - Resident Coordi ..

3 minutes ago
 US Lifts Sanctions Against Belgian National for Be ..

US Lifts Sanctions Against Belgian National for Being Linked to Russia's Rosneft ..

3 minutes ago
 US to Accept Refugee Referrals From Cubans, Venezu ..

US to Accept Refugee Referrals From Cubans, Venezuelans Already in Mexico - Whit ..

11 minutes ago
 Biden to Sign Executive Order to Boost R&D for Dom ..

Biden to Sign Executive Order to Boost R&D for Domestic Manufacturing - White Ho ..

11 minutes ago
 Karbala tells us that great goals need tremendous ..

Karbala tells us that great goals need tremendous sacrifices: Bilawal Bhutto

11 minutes ago
 9th Muharram processions conclude peacefully

9th Muharram processions conclude peacefully

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World