French Politician Urges Paris to End Help for Zelenskyy Over Attempt to Provoke World War

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Paris should stop supporting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his attempt to provoke a third world war, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, the head of the party Debout la France (France Arise) and a former French presidential candidate, said on Saturday.

"Zelenskyy, sending a missile to Poland and blaming the Russians for this, almost provoked World War III! Stop supporting this dangerous man. It is necessary to urgently find a plan to return to peace," Dupont-Aignan said on Twitter.

According to the politician, the peace plan is the only possible solution to the conflict in Ukraine and should include a ceasefire, the autonomy of Donbas in accordance with the Minsk agreements and the neutrality of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, two missiles fell on Polish territory on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Initially, Warsaw said that the missiles were Russian-made but later added that there was a high probability that they were shot by Ukrainian air defense forces. The Russian defense ministry said no strikes had been carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border and the debris on photos released on the internet looked nothing like Russian weapons.