MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Edouard Fritch, the president of French Polynesia, has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus several days after his return from Paris, where he met with President Emmanuel Macron, the office of the French overseas territory's leader announced.

"President Edouard Fritch tested positive for covid-19 upon his return from Paris. As a precaution and protective measure, his wife, who traveled with him, was also tested and [her test] is negative," the presidency said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, Fritch and Macron had discussed issues of bilateral importance, including the health-solidarity convention and economic rebound of the region.

During his visit, Fritch also met with French Prime Minister Jean Castex, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Overseas Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

The statement read that Fritch followed required health protocol while in Paris, including performing a PCR test three days before his departure from the French capital. The result then was negative.

Fritch's health is stable and he is currently carrying out his official duties in self-isolation.

To date, French Polynesia has confirmed 2,420 cases of COVID-19 infections.