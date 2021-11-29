UrduPoint.com

French Population To Peak In 2044 Before Falling: Study

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 08:29 PM

French population to peak in 2044 before falling: study

The population of France is set to grow slowly but steadily until 2044, when an ageing demographic will prompt a decline if current fertility and immigration rates hold, the country's national statistics office said Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The population of France is set to grow slowly but steadily until 2044, when an ageing demographic will prompt a decline if current fertility and immigration rates hold, the country's national statistics office said Monday.

That would see the current population of 67.4 million rise to a peak of 69.3 million before reversing, the INSEE agency said in delivering forecasts for the next 50 years.

The forecast assumes a continued fertility rate of around 1.8 births per woman, already one of the highest in the European Union.

It also foresees new arrivals compensating for a projected decline in births starting in 2035.

The new forecasts could figure prominently as France gears up for a presidential election next spring, with right-wing candidates in particular promising to crack down on immigration.

France and other Western nations have seen a steady erosion of fertility rates over the past decade as fewer women have children and families have gotten smaller.

For years the government has tried to encourage births by offering family allowances and heavily subsidised child care, while also providing bigger tax breaks for larger families.

But its fertility rate remains below 2.1, the threshold experts say is needed to maintain population levels.

INSEE said that if the rate increased to 2.0, France would have 4.1 million more people by 2070 compared with its central forecast.

An "inevitable" development by 2040, however, will be "a continued ageing of the population," the agency said.

By then, there will be an estimated 48 to 53 retirees over 65 for every 100 working-age adults, up from 37 currently.

Related Topics

Election France European Union Women Family From Government Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives, UNHCR sign ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives, UNHCR sign agreements to assist refugees ..

15 minutes ago
 Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to step down: report

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to step down: report

1 minute ago
 Sindh Govt to take strict action against hoarders: ..

Sindh Govt to take strict action against hoarders: Khusro Bakhtyar

1 minute ago
 Commissioners told to enforce one dish restriction ..

Commissioners told to enforce one dish restriction

1 minute ago
 DPO for Strict action against fake calls on 15 hel ..

DPO for Strict action against fake calls on 15 helpline

1 minute ago
 Gwadar port to play bigger role in improving Pak-C ..

Gwadar port to play bigger role in improving Pak-China livelihood: Wang Wenbin

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.