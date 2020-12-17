French premier isolated after Macron tested positive for COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :French Prime Minister Jean Castex will go into self-isolation after President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, according to the premier's office.

Castex, considered "a contact case" with Macron, "has been placed in isolation although he does not show any symptoms of the disease," announced Matignon.

"His schedule will be adapted so that he can work remotely for the next seven days. As a precaution, a PCR test was carried out this (Thursday) morning, the results are expected shortly," it added.

The French presidential office announced earlier that Macron tested coronavirus positive by "RT-PCR tests carried out as soon as the first symptoms appear."Macron will isolate himself for seven days and will continue to work and ensure his activities remotely.