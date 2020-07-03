French presidency says PM Philippe and his government have resigned

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The French government led by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and his government submitted their resignations Friday, which President Emmanuel Macron has accepted, the presidency said.

No reason was given in the short statement, but a cabinet shuffle had been widely expected after Macron vowed to chart a new course for the last two years of his term.

The government will continue to handle "day-to-day matters" until a new government is named, the presidency said.