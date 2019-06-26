UrduPoint.com
French President Begins Four-Day Visit To Japan On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 10:20 AM

French President Begins Four-Day Visit to Japan on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron will pay an official visit to Japan from June 26-29.

During his visit, Macron will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Additionally, Japan's Emperor Naruhito will host a court luncheon for Macron and his wife.

Macron will then travel to Osaka to attend the G20 summit from June 28-29.

This will be Macron's first visit to Japan as the French president.

