French President Begins Four-Day Visit to Japan on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron will pay an official visit to Japan from June 26-29.

During his visit, Macron will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Additionally, Japan's Emperor Naruhito will host a court luncheon for Macron and his wife.

Macron will then travel to Osaka to attend the G20 summit from June 28-29.

This will be Macron's first visit to Japan as the French president.