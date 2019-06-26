French President Begins Four-Day Visit To Japan On Wednesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron will pay an official visit to Japan from June 26-29.
During his visit, Macron will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Additionally, Japan's Emperor Naruhito will host a court luncheon for Macron and his wife.
Macron will then travel to Osaka to attend the G20 summit from June 28-29.
This will be Macron's first visit to Japan as the French president.