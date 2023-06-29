French President Calls for Calm Amid Violence After Police Killed Teenager

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron called the violence in the country after a teenager was killed by the police "unjustifiable" and called for calm, French media reported on Thursday.

Violent clashes occurred in several cities around France on Wednesday night.

"The turmoil following the death of a young man requires calm and composure... The last hours have been marked by scenes of violence against police stations, schools, city halls - in fact, against institutions and the republic. And it is totally unjustifiable," Macron said during a meeting of an inter-ministerial crisis group which he convened because of the unrest.

Attendees included French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti.

Also on Thursday, Rudy Elegeest, the mayor of Mons-en-Barœul in the north of the country, said that protesters set fire to the town hall in his commune.

"They broke the windows, broke the doors.

I had municipal police officers at City Hall. They were forced to take cover, to hide in order not to be hurt by these actions. Around 00:30 (local time, 22:30 GMT) we managed to get these officers out of the burning building," the mayor told the France Bleu radio station.

Meanwhile, news emerged that the prime minister had to cancel her trip to France's western department of Vendee due to unrest in the country.

"The tensions of recent days in France demand the full attention of the government," a prime minister's office representative was quoted as saying by French tv channel BFMTV.

A teenage boy was shot in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday morning after he refused to comply with police instructions during a traffic stop. News media reported that the teenager was driving a rental car without a drivers' license and broke several traffic rules. Violent protests erupted in several suburbs of Paris following the incident.