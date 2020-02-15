UrduPoint.com
French President Calls Russia-China Alliance Unsustainable

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 07:33 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday expressed his opinion that the alliance between Russia and China cannot be sustained in the future

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday expressed his opinion that the alliance between Russia and China cannot be sustained in the future.

"An alliance with China? Well, we pushed them towards that after 2013 and 2014, but I don't think that an alliance with China will be sustainable for Russia," Macron said during the Munich Security Conference, presenting his perspective on Russia's allies in the international arena.

He added that China had never culturally entered into such an alliance.

Meanwhile, at the same conference Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced than Beijing was planning to advance comprehensive strategic partnership with Moscow.

