French President Cancels Visit to Lebanon Planned for December - Reports

French President Emmanuel Macron canceled his visit to Beirut, scheduled for the end of December, after having contracted COVID-19, Lebanese media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron canceled his visit to Beirut, scheduled for the end of December, after having contracted COVID-19, Lebanese media reported on Friday.

Macron's office reported on Thursday that the French leader tested positive for the coronavirus, showing symptoms of fever, fatigue and cough. He has self-isolated for a week in Versailles and continues to work remotely. The French president intended to visit Lebanon and discuss the possibility of overcoming the crisis in the country and forming a government capable of starting reforms with local political forces.

According to the Jumhuriya newspaper, the administration of the president of Lebanon received the notification on Thursday through the French Embassy in Beirut about the cancellation of the two-day visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Beirut, which was scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

Macron's planned visit to Lebanon was supposed to be the third since the explosion on August 4 in the port of Beirut.

The French president led international efforts to help the Lebanese and called the formation of a government the main condition for receiving international support.

Lebanon is experiencing a prolonged economic crisis, which was exacerbated by the political crisis that began as a result of the protests in fall 2019. The explosion on August 4 in the port of Beirut, which destroyed a significant part of the infrastructure of the capital of Lebanon, caused even more damage to the economy of the country.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab resigned after the explosion but currently continues to work as the caretaker head of the cabinet after several attempts to form a new government failed. In the most recent attempt to form the cabinet, Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri presented a new composition to President Michel Aoun on December 9.