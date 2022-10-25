French President Congratulates Sunak on Becoming New UK Prime Minister

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated on Tuesday former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on his appointment as the United Kingdom's new prime minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated on Tuesday former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on his appointment as the United Kingdom's new prime minister.

"Congratulations to @RishiSunak, who has become Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Together we will continue working to tackle the challenges of the moment, including the war in Ukraine and its many consequences for Europe and the world," Macron tweeted.

Earlier in the day, UK King Charles III appointed Rishi Sunak as the new prime minister and ordered him to form a government.

On Monday, Sunak was elected head of the UK Conservative Party. He became the only candidate to run for office after House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt announced she was withdrawing her candidacy.

Sunak became the first prime minister appointed by King Charles III and the third UK Prime Minister this year alone. Sunak's predecessor Liz Truss, elected in September to replace Johnson, was only 44 days in office. On October 20, she announced her resignation due to criticism over the government's new economic plan and the possibility of increasing public debt for its implementation.