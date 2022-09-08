UrduPoint.com

French President Emmanuel Macron Says Deceased UK Queen Elizabeth II Was Friend Of France

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2022 | 11:55 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron Says Deceased UK Queen Elizabeth II Was Friend of France

Deceased UK Queen Elizabeth II was a symbol of the British nation's unity and a friend of France, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022)

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation's continuity and unity for over 70 years.

I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century," Macron wrote on Twitter.

The 96-year-old queen passed away earlier in the day at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family.

