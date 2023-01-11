UrduPoint.com

French President Emmanuel Macron To Host Sunak In March For First UK-French Summit Since 2018 - Ambassador

Published January 11, 2023

French President Emmanuel Macron will welcome UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Paris in March for what will be the first Franco-British summit in more than four years, UK ambassador to France Menna Rawlings said Wednesday

Rawlings said the March 10 summit presented an opportunity to deepen cooperation on security, migration, energy and climate, the economy, youth, and shared foreign policy goals.

The French presidency confirmed the agenda of the talks, according to French news channel BFMTV.

Then-Prime Minister Theresa May hosted Macron in Berkshire in January 2018. The upcoming summit is widely seen as an attempt by the two European powers to reset their relationship following years of tensions over Brexit and migration.

Separately, King Charles III is reported to be planning a state visit to France later in March. This will be his first trip to the neighboring country since he acceded to the British throne in September.

