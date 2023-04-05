Close
French President, European Commission Chief To Start 3-Day Visit To China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 10:10 AM

French President, European Commission Chief to Start 3-Day Visit to China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will start their official three-day visit to China on Wednesday.

The visit will take place from April 5-7 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The parties are expected to discuss the Ukrainian conflict, as well as the future development of China's relations with France and the European Union.

As part of the visit, Macron will also meet with Li Qiang, the premier of the Chinese State Council, and Zhao Leji, the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, as well as visit the city of Guangzhou in China's southern province of Guangdong.

